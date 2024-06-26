

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic Plc (MDT), a healthcare technology firm, announced on Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer Karen Parkhill will step down with effect from August 2 to join HP Inc. (HPQ) as CFO.



Subsequently, the company has appointed Gary Corona, Senior Vice President, Global Financial Planning and Analysis, as Interim CFO upon her departure.



Medtronic has started a search to find a suitable replacement for the outgoing CFO.



Further, Medtronic has reaffirmed guidance for the full year.



For the full year, Medtronic projects adjusted earnings per share of $5.40 to $5.50, on revenue growth of 2.4 percent to 3.7 percent.



On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report income of $5.44 per share, on revenue of $33.41 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



