

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Karen Parkhill as Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 5.



Tim Brown, who has been serving as interim CFO, will return to his role as the head of Print Finance.



Parkhill has spent the past 13 years serving as the CFO for well-established, publicly traded companies.



Parkhill joins HP from Medtronic, a healthcare technology company, where she served as CFO since 2016. Earlier, she had worked for Comerica Inc. as its Vice Chairman and CFO for five years.



Parkhill began her finance career in the investment banking industry at JP Morgan. Rising through the ranks at JP Morgan, she ultimately became CFO for Commercial Banking.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken