Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Argo Digital Gold Ltd. (Argo), a new online gold dealer offering secure digital gold and precious metals trading and storage today announces a strategic investment partnership with Paxos and WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) ("WonderFi"). This collaboration builds upon the strong foundation established by Argo's founding investors, the Sprott family and Peter Grosskopf, further solidifying its position at the forefront of the digital gold revolution.

Paxos, the leading regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure company and the issuer of Pax Gold (PAXG) token and WonderFi, the leading Canadian operator of regulated crypto platforms, are long-standing innovators in the digital asset industry. This investment signifies strong support to advancing digital gold and Argo's new precious metals platform.

Michael Petch, President and Co-founder of Argo, stated, "We are thrilled to close this investment round and welcome both Paxos and WonderFi as strategic investors. Their expertise and leadership in the digital asset space perfectly complement the vision of our founding investors, the Sprott family and Peter Grosskopf."

Dean Skurka, President and CEO of WonderFi stated, "We are excited to join forces with Argo Digital Gold Ltd. Argo's innovative platform for secure gold ownership aligns with WonderFi's mission to innovate financial markets. We believe this partnership will be instrumental in making digital gold ownership a mainstream investment option, and we look forward to seeing the company grow."

The strategic investment fuels Argo's mission to offer world-class access to digital gold and precious metals by leveraging the expertise of their partners in precious metals, digital assets, banking, and custody. With the official platform launch scheduled for next month, this collaboration positions Argo to offer a unique and secure platform that democratizes access to digital gold ownership. For more information on Argo, visit argovault.com.

About Argo Digital Gold Ltd.

Argo is committed to making precious metals investing accessible to all through a secure, transparent, and low-cost platform. Argo is backed by the Sprott Family, a name synonymous with precious metals expertise and trust.

For more information, visit www.argovault.com.

About WonderFi Technologies Inc.

WonderFi owns and operates Bitbuy and Coinsquare, two leading domestic crypto platforms with strongholds in the Canadian market; WonderFi operates Internationally through its expansion in Australia, as well as through Smartpay, its global crypto payments platform.

With a collective user base of over 1.7 million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $1.5 billion, WonderFi serves one of the largest crypto investor communities in Canada.

