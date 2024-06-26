Kingsbarn Realty Capital: Kingsbarn Gains Full Entitlement Approval for Home2 Suites by Hilton in Buena Park, California

New Hotel to Be Near the Entrances of Both Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Kingsbarn Development Opportunities has received full entitlement approval from the City of Buena Park to construct a new Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel within the city's Entertainment Corridor. Designed for leisure and business guests and their pets, this 140-room, 6-story extended-stay hotel will include stylish, flexible suites with separate living and dining areas, multifunctional community spaces, and home-like amenities, such as a pool, fitness center, business center, market pantry and on-site laundry facilities.

This Home2 Suites by Hilton property will be one of the only extended-stay offerings in the market and is the first new hotel to be built in Buena Park within the past five years. "Extended-stay offerings are the highest-demanded sector of hotel types today," stated Tony Hama, Managing Director of Commercial Development at Kingsbarn. "These hotels performed the best through the pandemic and continue to post the strongest operating results and show the most demand."

"The City is very excited about the new Hilton hotel project by Kingsbarn," said Aaron France, Buena Park City Manager. "An extended-stay hotel is new for our entertainment corridor, and we believe it's the right fit for the site given its location on Beach Boulevard, which will strongly appeal to tourists and conference attendees alike."

Located at 7860 Beach Boulevard, the hotel is only a block away from a major theme park, Knott's Berry Farm, and close to the Disneyland Resort and the Great Wolf Lodge Water Park.

ABOUT KINGSBARN REALTY CAPITAL

Kingsbarn Realty Capital is a real estate-centric investment house that provides institutional and accredited investors access to an array of alternative investments. Kingsbarn offers investments in private equity, exchange traded funds, traditional investment funds, private placements, and Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs). Kingsbarn's management team has wide-ranging experience developing, managing, operating, and sponsoring a diversified portfolio of stabilized, income-driven properties as well as ground-up construction, value-added offerings, opportunity zone investments, and entitlement projects. Kingsbarn has over $2 billion of assets under management and has acquired over 280 properties throughout the United States. The company currently has a development pipeline of over $2 billion consisting of multifamily, student housing, industrial, retail, and hospitality. For further information, visit www.kingsbarn.com.

Contact Information

Emma Williams

Director of Public Relations

emma@theferrarogroup.com

+17023677771

SOURCE: Kingsbarn Realty Capital

View the original press release on newswire.com.