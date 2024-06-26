

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study found that daily consumption of multivitamins does not help people to live longer, but increases the risk of an early death.



For the study, published in JAMA Network Open, researchers at National Cancer Institute analyzed health records of around 400,000 healthy American adults, and divided them into three groups - non users, occasional users and daily users, based on their multivitamins intake. The participants were then followed for more than two decades.



'We did not find evidence to support improved longevity among healthy adults who regularly take multivitamins,' the researchers said. 'However, we cannot preclude the possibility that daily use may be associated with other health outcomes related to aging.'



The study authors also found that a 4 percent higher mortality rate was seen among daily users compared to non-users.



'Refocusing nutrition interventions on food, rather than supplements, may provide the mortality benefits that multivitamins cannot deliver,' the researchers advised. 'Vegetables, fruits, legumes, and cereal grains are staples in areas of remarkable longevity.'



Notably, there were some limitations to the study, including self-reported multivitamin use by participants, and exclusion of people with cancer or other chronic disease.



