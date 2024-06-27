

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) said it has reviewed the Federal Reserve's 2024 stress test results and specifically the Federal Reserve's projections for Other Comprehensive Income or 'OCI'. Based on the company's own assessment, the benefit in Other Comprehensive Income appears to be too large.



Should the company's analysis be correct, the resulting stress losses would be modestly higher than those disclosed by the Federal Reserve.



As of March 31, 2024, JPMorgan reported a Standardized Common Equity Tier 1 or 'CET1' capital ratio of 15.0%, as compared with current regulatory requirements of 11.9%, which represents about $54 billion of excess capital.



