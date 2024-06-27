

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Economic confidence from the euro area and the Financial Stability Report from the UK are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is slated to issue retail sales data for May.



In the meantime, consumer and business sentiment survey results are due from Sweden.



At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. Economists expect the bank to hold its key rate at 3.75 percent.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to release monetary aggregates for May. M3 is forecast to grow at a faster pace of 1.5 percent annually after a 1.3 percent gain in April.



Also, consumer and business sentiment survey results are due from Italy.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area economic sentiment survey data for July. The economic confidence index is expected to climb to 96.2 in June from 96.0 in May.



At 5.30 am ET, the Bank of England is set to issue the Financial Stability Report.



