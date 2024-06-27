Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
WKN: A2ATYC | ISIN: SE0008966295
Frankfurt
26.06.24
09:16 Uhr
0,033 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Flerie to the Main Market

Stockholm, Jun 27, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
shares of Flerie AB (ticker name: FLERIE) will commence today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. Flerie is a Mid Cap company within the Financials
sector. It was earlier listed under the name of InDex Pharmaceuticals (ticker
name: INDEX) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. Flerie is the 16th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in
2024, and it is the 134th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth
Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. 

Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, focusing on biotech and
pharmaceutical investments globally. They help build pioneering companies and
advance their pipeline to make a positive impact on health and well-being.
Their portfolio includes a wide range of companies, spread across three
segments: Product Development, Commercial Growth and Limited Partnerships. The
companies Flerie invests in have ambitious science and the ability to tackle
major medical challenges. 

"Being the first major Swedish life science listing in over three years is
proof of the desire to have exposure to biotech and pharma via the portfolio
approach that Flerie provides. We help develop therapies for various solid
tumours, immunological and metabolic disorders, solve unmet needs in hospitals
and at pharmaceutical manufacturing sites and many more, using pioneering
science and medical technologies. Our public listing and the subsequent
uplisting completes our active ownership and evergreen investment model,
allowing us to continue our specialized long-term value creation, while
generalists can trade in our stock on a globally respected exchange", said Ted
Fjällman, CEO of Flerie. 

"We warmly welcome Flerie to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market after the reverse
merger. The company's commitment to pioneering therapies showcases their
innovative approach to improving patient outcomes. We look forward at
supporting them in all stages of their growth whilst providing them with the
increased visibility and investor awareness that comes with a listing on the
Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, President of Nasdaq Stockholm. 

*Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
