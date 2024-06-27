Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Flerie to the Main Market

Stockholm, Jun 27, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Flerie AB (ticker name: FLERIE) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Flerie is a Mid Cap company within the Financials sector. It was earlier listed under the name of InDex Pharmaceuticals (ticker name: INDEX) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. Flerie is the 16th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024, and it is the 134th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, focusing on biotech and pharmaceutical investments globally. They help build pioneering companies and advance their pipeline to make a positive impact on health and well-being. Their portfolio includes a wide range of companies, spread across three segments: Product Development, Commercial Growth and Limited Partnerships. The companies Flerie invests in have ambitious science and the ability to tackle major medical challenges. "Being the first major Swedish life science listing in over three years is proof of the desire to have exposure to biotech and pharma via the portfolio approach that Flerie provides. We help develop therapies for various solid tumours, immunological and metabolic disorders, solve unmet needs in hospitals and at pharmaceutical manufacturing sites and many more, using pioneering science and medical technologies. Our public listing and the subsequent uplisting completes our active ownership and evergreen investment model, allowing us to continue our specialized long-term value creation, while generalists can trade in our stock on a globally respected exchange", said Ted Fjällman, CEO of Flerie. "We warmly welcome Flerie to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market after the reverse merger. The company's commitment to pioneering therapies showcases their innovative approach to improving patient outcomes. We look forward at supporting them in all stages of their growth whilst providing them with the increased visibility and investor awareness that comes with a listing on the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, President of Nasdaq Stockholm. *Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com