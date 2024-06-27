

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L) said it has acquired three fully leased, highly reversionary logistics warehouses in The Netherlands for a total cash consideration of 222 million euros. The Group said, undertaken via three separate transactions, the assets are all in attractive locations and help to build on SEGRO's scale in a region which acts as a key logistics hub for Continental Europe, as well as the Dutch domestic market.



The Group noted that these assets currently generate approximately 10 million euros of headline rent, which will almost double the headline rent attributed to SEGRO's portfolio in The Netherlands.



