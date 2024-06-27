

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The Nordex Group said it is expanding local production footprint. The company will manufacture nacelles for both the current N163 turbine variant, and a product specifically tailored to the US market, at its production facility in West Branch, Iowa.



'Manufacturing nacelles in the US represents a significant next step in expanding local procurement, and our manufacturing presence in North America, which is a key element of the company's growth strategy for the region,' said Jose Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.



