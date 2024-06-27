Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC Pink: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) is pleased to announce that effective June 27, Jared Galenzoski has been appointed as Vice President Exploration for the Company.

Reagan Glazier, CEO and Director stated, "I am delighted to welcome Jared Galenzoski to the Neotech team as VP Exploration as well as the Company's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Jared is a highly accomplished executive with extensive leadership experience in mining and exploration. His experience and reputation will be leveraged to help develop our projects and we look forward to his valuable contributions as we advance toward becoming a household name in the Rare-Earth industry."

Mr. Galenzoski has an extensive background in mining and exploration in both North and South America. His diversified resume includes VP roles at Buffalo Potash Corp., Continental Potash Corp., and is currently President of FIDES Strategic Resource Management Ltd. and holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Regina.

As part of his compensation, the Company will grant 300,000 stock options to Mr. Galenzoski at an exercise price of $0.40 per share for a five-year term expiring June 27, 2029.

About Jared Galenzoski

Mr. Galenzoski is a professional geoscientist that was raised and educated in Saskatchewan, gained valuable industry experience abroad. Mr. Galenzoski holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Regina as well as a Petroleum Engineering Technology diploma from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Calgary, AB).



Mr. Galenzoski has over 17 years' experience in the resource industry with commodity experience in potash, gold, diamonds, uranium and petroleum. Jared has gained international experience on several diamond mining projects in South America as well as work in Western Canada, Europe and the United States. Mr. Galenzoski holds positions within the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan and at the International Minerals Innovation Institute.

Mr. Galenzoski is currently registered as a Professional Geoscientist in Saskatchewan and Manitoba with previous registrations held under the British Columbia and Alberta jurisdictions.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources in promising regions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C., and owns 100 per cent of its TREO rare earth element property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Prince George, B.C., and 100 per cent of its Foothills rare earth element property, located in central British Columbia.

Forward Looking Statements

