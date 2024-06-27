

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales posted a slower growth in May, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



Retail sales increased 0.2 percent on a yearly basis, slightly weaker than the 0.3 percent increase seen in April.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth eased notably to 0.4 percent from 2.8 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales logged a 0.6 percent fall, in contrast to the 0.8 percent gain in April.



Food sales decreased 0.8 percent on month and non-food product sales were down 0.3 percent.



Further, data showed that employment in retail trade increased 1.7 percent in May from the same period last year.



