The London Tunnels lists on Euronext Amsterdam

• Market capitalisation of GBP 130 million• 22nd listing on Euronext in 2024• 7th international listing on Euronext in 2024, further strengthening Euronext's leading position for cross-border listings in EuropeAmsterdam - 27 June 2024 - Euronext today congratulates The London Tunnels PLC, established to transform a former World War II tunnel complex in the centre of London into a major tourist attraction, on its successful listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: TLT).The London Tunnels intends to develop a series of visitor attractions in the Kingsway Exchange Tunnels in central London by restoring, adaptively reusing and bringing the tunnels back to life, offering a combination of historical heritage experiences and a cultural, multi-sensory, digital experience. Right in the centre of London, one of the most visited cities in the world, the tunnels are envisaged to become the capital's most spectacular underground tourist attraction.The Listing on Euronext provides the Company with access to the capital markets, which it will use, following receipt of the planning permission, to commence the detailed feasibility, design and engineering work required to progress the project towards construction.The admission and issue price of The London Tunnels shares was set at GBP 2 per share. Market capitalisation was GBP 130 million on the day of listing.Angus Murray, Chief Executive Officer of The London Tunnels, commented: "We thank Euronext Amsterdam for their warm welcome. With the size and scale of both the equity and debt capital markets, the sound ecosystem and business environment in the Netherlands, we are confident that this listing will increase our ability to tap into the capital markets. We are happy to bring this new opportunity to investors as we will seek to raise capital over the coming years to realise our vision of creating an unparalleled tourist attraction. This is an important milestone in the development of the company, shortly after receiving the first planning permission from the City of London and we look forward to this next phase in our development."About The London Tunnels PLCThe Company was founded to preserve and transform the Tunnels, built as part of the United Kingdom Government's strategy to protect its citizens from bombing during what became known as the London Blitz, into a major tourist attraction targeting up to 3 million visitors per year. The mile-long series of tunnels have been kept secret for nearly 70 years. Right in the centre of the London, one of the most visited cities in the world, the tunnels are envisaged to become the capital's most spectacular underground tourist attraction, offering a combination of historical heritage experiences and a cultural, multi-sensory, digital experience. For more information, please see:www.thelondontunnels.com