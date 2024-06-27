

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged up slightly to trade above $2,300 per ounce on Thursday after a two-day decline.



Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $2,312.16 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $2,322.60.



The dollar edged lower in early European trade while Treasury yields were higher as investors await a key U.S. inflation reading to gauge the path of monetary policy.



investors await directional cues from the U.S. PCE price index data on Friday, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.



U.S. reports on Q1 quarter GDP, durable goods orders for the month of May and jobless claims are also due this week.



Markets also look ahead to the first Trump-Biden Presidential debate of the year later in the day for direction.



U.S. Democrat and Republican front-runners Joe Biden and Donald Trump will meet for a debate in Atlanta, Georgia at 9.00 pm ET before CNN moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, ahead of November's hotly contested U.S. election.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken