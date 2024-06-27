DelfinGroup: Changes in the DelfinGroup management team

The management team of the Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup will be strengthened by Edgars Kokins, who joins the Company as Chief Revenue Officer. He will lead processes related to product and service sales, efficiency improvement, branch network development, and international expansion and take part in shaping the company's strategic growth. Sanita Pudnika, the current Member of the Management Board and Commercial Director of the Company, will leave her position from June 28.

Didzis Admidinš, Chairman of the Management Board of DelfinGroup, comments on the addition of E. Kokins to the management team: "I am delighted to lead a company that brings together so many ambitious professionals. DelfinGroup has undergone a major transformation in its history - from a small pawn shop with a few branches to a listed company with almost 10,000 shareholders and around 60,000 active clients. At the end of last year, we expanded our activities by launching services on the Lithuanian market. We purposefully add strong industry professionals to our management team to continue our successful expansion. Adding Edgars Kokins to our team would greatly benefit DelfinGroup and our shareholders. I strongly believe that his experience and expertise will enable us to achieve our ambitious business development goals even more successfully."

Edgars Kokins has rich and varied international experience, having worked in 35 countries - Europe, Africa, Asia and South America - and has worked for companies such as Eleving Group, Nutrameg, 4Finance, and CIVITTA, where he led the organisation towards successful change, growth and expansion. E. Kokins graduated with honours from the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga and has successfully led a team of over 250 people in fintech in 9 countries, as well as managed both restructuring and growth projects for existing businesses in Europe and Asia.

Edgars Kokins, Chief Revenue Officer at DelfinGroup: "My goal has always been to develop and grow Latvian business, so I am delighted to join such a strong and ambitious company as DelfinGroup. I am confident that my knowledge, experience and authentic approach will help DelfinGroup achieve its business development goals faster and more efficiently. My current priorities are to increase the profitability of existing business lines, develop new business lines, expand the company's operations and significantly improve its financial performance, thus continuing the great success story of DelfinGroup."

D. Admidinš continues: "I would like to thank Sanita Pudnika for her contribution to the ambitious goals and results of DelfinGroup. The company has grown both its loan portfolio, and revenues significantly in recent years and having a great team has played a key role in achieving these results. In parallel, DelfinGroup has reached several important development milestones with Sanita's involvement. For example, at the end of last year, the company expanded its activities by launching services on the Lithuanian market. This year, we have started offering our customers a virtual payment card with a credit line and a digital pawn service. I wish Sanita every success in her future career!"

"After almost three years, I am closing one chapter in my career with joy and gratitude for being part of the DelfinGroup team. It was a stressful but also inspiring time. And my motivation was boosted by the support of the professional colleagues I had the opportunity to work with over the years. I am pleased that we have achieved the best results in the business lines of DelfinGroup, as well as improved, developed and created new products and started to provide services in Lithuania. I am looking forward to the next achievements of DelfinGroup," comments Sanita Pudnika, former Member of the Management Board of DelfinGroup.

The Management Board of DelfinGroup will continue to be composed of three members - Didzis Admidinš, Chairman of the Management Board, Aldis Umblejs, Member of the Management Board and Nauris Bloks, Member of the Management Board.

About DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia and Lithuania. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

For further information, please contact:



Arturs Dreimanis,

DelfinGroup Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +371 26189988

E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

