

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommendation for the use of Respiratory Syncytial Virus vaccines in people aged 60 and older.



For the upcoming respiratory virus season, CDC recommends that everyone aged 75 and older should receive the RSV vaccine.



People aged between 60 and 74, who are at increased risk of severe RSV, meaning they have certain chronic medical conditions such as lung or heart disease, or they live in nursing homes, must receive the RSV vaccine.



'People 75 or older, or between 60-74 with certain chronic health conditions or living in a nursing home should get one dose of the RSV vaccine to provide an extra layer of protection,' said Mandy Cohen.



CDC has made it clear that this recommendation is for adults who did not get an RSV vaccine last year. The RSV vaccine is not currently an annual vaccine, meaning people do not need to get a dose every RSV season. Eligible adults can get an RSV vaccine at any time, but the best time to get vaccinated is in late summer and early fall before RSV usually starts to spread in communities, according to CDC.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken