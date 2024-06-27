Total energy consumption from renewable energy sources nearly doubled in 2023, compared to 2022.

Female representation in manager and above roles expanded globally.

Racial/ethnic diversity representation increased in the U.S. in manager and above roles.

Exceeded 2026 goal for Conflict Minerals Campaign as part of supplier engagement for Responsible Sourcing.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), has published its fourth annual 'Powering Possibilities Together' Sustainability Report, sharing performance updates from 2023 in the priority areas of Empowering Our Workforce, Innovating for Sustainability, Protecting Our Environment and Operating Responsibly. The Report also covers progress in the Company's key material topics of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Energy and Emissions; and Responsible Sourcing.

Sensata Technologies' fourth annual Sustainability Report highlights improvements in renewable energy sourcing, diverse representation and supplier engagement, among others. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Our sustainability priorities are closely tied to our Purpose to help customers and partners safely deliver a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world," said Sensata Technologies Interim President CEO Martha Sullivan. "We recognize the need to accelerate value creation for our shareholders while simultaneously facilitating a more sustainable future. Our commitment to sustainability remains steadfast, and I look forward to working with Team Sensata in achieving our goals."

The Report was prepared in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2021 Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Highlights from Sensata's 2023 Sustainability Report include:

Surpassed 2023 goal to reduce annual GHG emissions intensity relative to revenue by 5% and set new goal to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 market-based emissions 45% by 2030 from a 2021 baseline.

Approximately 13% of total energy consumption came from renewable sources, almost doubling the renewable energy consumption from 2022.

Increased female representation globally and racial/ethnic diversity representation in the U.S. in manager and above roles, remaining on track to reach 2026 DEI goals.

Launched two new Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) focusing on veterans and people with disabilities, expanding total to nine Sensata ERGs.

Boosted efforts for supplier engagement, resulting in higher response rate of 78% for Conflict Minerals campaign as part of Responsible Sourcing and exceeding the 2026 goal of 75% ahead of schedule.

Read the Report and learn more about how Team Sensata is working for a more sustainable future at www.sensata.com/sustainability

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 19,000 employees and global operations in 15 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

