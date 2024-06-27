New Summer Collection Featured by British Vogue in Exclusive Photo Shoot with Grace Burns

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT), the high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, resulting in pieces that transition effortlessly from the slopes to the city, the beach and back again, has launched its Ibiza Summer Capsule Collection across the company's global eCommerce channels.

Perfect Moment has created the ideal holiday wardrobe. Drawing on a multitude of inspirations from the brand's spiritual home-away-from-home, Ibiza, their signature function-meets-fashion approach is applied to swimwear, beachwear, and versatile separates, catering to every kind of holiday personality, and every moment experienced.

The collection captures Ibiza's inimitable energy, free-spirited fun and tranquility in equal doses. It features coordinating separates in soft cotton crochet, toweling-like jersey and a playful metallic stripe that are nods to this duality, with pieces allowing the wearer to transition with ease between thrill-seeking mornings of rock-diving, leisurely beachside lunches and afternoon cocktails in Old Town.

Mountainous landscapes are a forever-favorite for Perfect Moment. The scenic Es Vedra rock formations on Ibiza are a mirror image to Perfect Moment's familiar snow-covered peaks, with iconic sunsets inspiring the season's color palette of burnt orange alongside deep, shimmering blue, and strong, graphic granite. A newly designed motif depicts an orange-trimmed silhouette of Es Vedra featured on bespoke labels throughout the collection.

The versatile swimwear underpins the entirety of the collection, offering a foundation for every look. Swimsuits and bikinis are cut with high-legs and slim straps for an attractive, flattering fit and minimal tan lines, with details in the form of the brand's signature star trinket sitting neatly on the hip. Coordinated towels and caps complete the full wardrobe approach.

"This collection embodies the essence of Ibiza and its heartbeat-free-spirited and effortlessly cool," said Jane Gottschalk, co-founder and chief creative officer of Perfect Moment. "My personal favorite are our denim pieces. The synergy between this collection and our skiwear was such an important element to us this season, and the denim is the best example of that; the jean silhouette is cut to resemble our best-selling Aurora ski pant and you'll notice similar details too, like our North Star emblem, stitched onto pockets."

As with its skiwear, Perfect Moment swimwear is functionality-first with the use of best-in-class Vita fabric. Made from 100% regenerated nylon, it is chlorine, UV and sunscreen resistant, and features expert levels of comfort, coverage and shape retention that are ideal for activity-seekers and loungers alike. Sustainability has also been a consideration collection-wide, with lyocell and 100% organic and recycled cotton used as key materials.

The collection was recently highlighted in a piece published in British Vogue featuring an exclusive interview of photographer and model, Grace Burns, the 20-year-old daughter of the fashion icon, Christy Turlington-the "Original Supermodel."

The article,Supermodel Scion Grace Burns Just Shot a Major Swimsuit Campaign With Her BFFs, was illustrated with a photo shoot of Burns and her friends on the beaches of Miami adorned with the newly released Perfect Moment swimwear line.

"I'm honored Perfect Moment entrusted me to capture their new Spring Summer 2024 campaign in Miami," said Burns about the shoot. "Hoping to create a campaign that radiates youth, spontaneity, and friendship, we embraced the authenticity of film photography, working without a camera crew or monitors. The campaign stars two of my closest friends, whose presence contributed to the playful attitude and intimacy on set."

Perfect Moment CEO, Mark Buckley, commented: "The new summer capsule takes our product range far beyond our core 'on-slope' skiwear and into the global luxury lifestyle market. The unique designs and functionality of our new summer line continue to set us apart as a global luxury brand."

The Perfect Moment summer collection is available exclusively on perfectmoment.com.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, Perfect Moment is a high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand. It blends technical excellence with fashion-forward designs, creating pieces that effortlessly transition from the slopes to the city, the beach, and beyond.

Initially the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand was built on a sense of adventure that has sustained for over 20 years. Donard, fueled by his personal experiences, was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, pushing the wearer in the pursuit of every athlete's dream: to experience 'The Perfect Moment.'

In 2010 British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane's creative direction, Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, committed to improving fit, performance and the use of best-in-class functional materials. As such, the designs evolved into the distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

Today, the brand is available globally, online and via key retailers, including Net-a-Porter, MyTheresa, Saks and Neiman Marcus.

Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

