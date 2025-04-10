Luxury Performance Brand Surpasses 16 Billion Digital Media Impressions, Securing Place Among Global Fashion Leaders

Record Brand Reach Supports Growth Momentum, with Autumn/Winter Wholesale Preorders Up 30% to Record Level

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT), the high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand, reported garnering record brand coverage during its 2025 fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

"Our highest-ever numbers demonstrate our brand's rising cultural relevance, deepening consumer appeal, and strong growth momentum as we enter our next phase of growth and evolution," stated Perfect Moment president and chief creative officer, Jane Gottschalk. "We couldn't be more excited about what we have achieved and the phenomenal opportunities ahead."

FY2025 Media Highlights

Record 16.6 billion in total number of unique visitors per month (UVPM) reached globally, up 108% over the previous year, with this representing the combined sum of UVPM reached by all global digital media coverage during the year.

Record 934 million in total social audience reached by content posted by global key opinion leaders (KOLs) about Perfect Moment. This comprises the total combined number of followers of the celebrities, influencers, models, media publications, and fashion industry notables who organically posted about the brand during the year globally.

Increase of 101% to a record 597.1 million in total social audience reached during the 2024-2025 ski season (fiscal Q3 and Q4) with content posted by global KOLs about Perfect Moment.

25.6 million in global print circulation of articles featuring Perfect Moment for the fiscal year.

Global media coverage during the year included Vogue, Harper's BAZAAR, ELLE, WWD, and Tatler

Social media engagements in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 included Instagram posts by numerous high-profile celebrities and influencers with wide Instagram followings, including:



Priyanka Chopra Jonas, award-winning global film and fashion icon with 92.5 million followers.

Anitta, Brazilian singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman with 64.2 million followers.

Miranda Kerr, Australian model and founder of Kora Organics with 14.4 million followers.

Sara Sampaio, Portuguese model and movie actress with 8.5 million followers.

Victoria Brito, Brazilian model, dancer and designer with 2.4 million followers.

Rachel Brosnahan, American-British actress and comedian with 1.1 million followers.

Xandra Pohl, professional DJ and 2024 Sports Illustrated swimsuit model with 551 thousand followers.

Major global collaboration with Diageo's top Scotch Whiskey brand, Johnnie Walker, was featured in fourth quarter Instagram posts by major media platforms with wide Instagram followings, including:



InStyle with 4.3 million followers.

Refinery29 with 3.4 million followers.

L'Officiel Brazil with 543 thousand followers.

The company's launch of its Johnnie Walker x Perfect Moment capsule collection has been supported by several curated brand experiences, exclusive press coverage, and organic influencer engagement, further elevating Perfect Moment's trajectory as a leading brand in performance luxury.

As part of a multi-channel global co-marketing campaign with Johnnie Walker, Perfect Moment hosted a high-profile brand activation at the St. Regis Deer Valleymountain resort,which was attended by several celebrity fans, including Miranda Kerr, Anitta, Sara Sampaio, and Priyanka Chopra

"The tremendous global reach and influencer engagement we've achieved over the past year has elevated our brand awareness to levels rivalling our closest peers, including Moncler and Canada Goose," noted Gottschalk.

The company's own followers currently exceed 440,000 across its social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook and TikTok), up approximately 15.2% year-over-year-making Perfect Moment increasingly one of the world's most followed luxury brands.

"We're thrilled by the organic attention we've received and the invaluable brand equity it has built," added Gottschalk. "It supports our mission of scaling our sales across North America, Europe and Asia."

The company recently reported that it has booked a record level of wholesale preorders for its upcoming Autumn/Winter (AW) 2025 collection. The number of orders already exceeds all of the company's wholesale orders for last year's AW collection by 30%, and represents the largest wholesale book in the company's history (excluding collaborations). The new orders are from both new and existing customers, with most existing customers expanding upon their year-ago levels.

Perfect Moment taps a fast-growing global luxury ski apparel market that is expected to reach $1.7 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% through 2033. The brand's expanding market for luxury outerwear is expected to reach $17.9 billion in 2024 and grow at a 6.7% CAGR through 2033, with both market outlooks according to Business Research Insights.

About Perfect Moment LTD.

Perfect Moment is a high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that blends technical excellence with fashion-forward designs, creating pieces that effortlessly transition from the slopes to the city, the beach, and beyond.

The brand was born in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, France, relaunched by Max and Jane Gottschalk in 2012, and acquired by the company in 2017 and 2018. Initially the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand has been built on a sense of adventure which it has sustained for more than 20 years. Fueled by his personal experiences, Donard was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, pushing the wearer in the pursuit of every athlete's dream: to experience 'The Perfect Moment.'

In 2012, British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane's creative direction Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, along with a commitment to improving fit, performance and the use of best-in-class functional materials. As such, the designs evolved into distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

Today, the brand is available globally, online and at major retailers, including MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, Harrods, Selfridges, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "may", "will" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to our use of proceeds from the transaction. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and its subsequently filed periodic reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

