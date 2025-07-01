Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT) ("Perfect Moment" or the "Company"), the high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.30 per share, for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes.

ThinkEquity acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attention: Prospectus Department.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Perfect Moment Ltd.

Founded in Chamonix, France, Perfect Moment is a luxury outerwear and activewear brand that merges alpine heritage with fashion-forward performance. Known for its technical excellence, bold design, and versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from slopes to city, the brand is worn by athletes, tastemakers, and celebrities worldwide. Perfect Moment is traded on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PMNT. Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, include those risks and uncertainties described more fully in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and in the prospectus supplement for the offering, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250630889310/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact

Julie Robinson, Brand Director

Perfect Moment

Tel +44 7595178702

press@perfectmoment.com

Investor Contact

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7554

PMNT@cma.team