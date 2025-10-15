Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT) ("Perfect Moment" or the "Company"), the high-performance, luxury lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, is proud to reveal its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. The AW25 collection draws on cultural touchpoints from four influential cities to deliver a collection that blends innovative design, performance-led fashion, and the spirit of global style.

Designed with both heritage and forward-thinking in mind, the collection is divided into four capsule edits inspired by the distinct character and energy of Paris, Tokyo, Los Angeles, and Boston. Each reflects the lifestyle and aesthetic codes of its city while staying true to Perfect Moment's signature mix of bold prints, dynamic design, and high-performance fabrics.

"For the AW25 collection, we wanted to translate the mood and influence of four iconic cities into skiwear that is both stylish and practical," says Jane Gottschalk, Co-Founder Creative Director of Perfect Moment. "This collection shows our commitment to pushing boundaries while celebrating the joy of self-expression through skiwear and beyond."

PARIS

Classic romance meets modern style. Inspired by Paris's elegant architecture, timeless fashion, and artistic energy, this capsule blends heritage Houndstooth with vibrant green chevrons and warm, coppery tones. A contemporary celebration of the City of Light's effortless chic.

TOKYO

The Tokyo edit focuses on technical innovation, offering Perfect Moment's most advanced skiwear yet. Seam-sealed and fully waterproof, the range features monochrome black and off-white with pops of electric blue, echoing Tokyo's futuristic skyline and cutting-edge tech culture.

LOS ANGELES

Sunshine and retro nostalgia inspire this playful capsule. Soft pastels and sky blues are elevated with subtle silver touches, capturing the laid-back optimism of West Coast style.

BOSTON

Rooted in collegiate tradition and preppy heritage, the Boston edit reimagines classic red, white, and blue through bold chevron patterns and updated silhouettes. A confident nod to Americana reinterpreted for today.

True to Perfect Moment's DNA, the AW25 collection delivers on both style and performance. This season sees the introduction of advanced seam sealing, four-way stretch, and innovative fabrics such as waterproof foil and RWS-certified wool, highlighting the brand's dedication to combining fashion with function.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in Chamonix, France, Perfect Moment is a luxury outerwear and activewear brand that merges alpine heritage with fashion-forward performance. Known for its technical excellence, bold design, and versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from slopes to city, the brand is worn by athletes, tastemakers, and celebrities worldwide. Perfect Moment is traded on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PMNT. Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

