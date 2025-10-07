Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT) ("Perfect Moment" or the "Company"), the high-performance, luxury lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, today announced the launch of its first-ever City Outerwear Capsule Collection a milestone that signals the brand's evolution beyond its alpine roots into year-round, global lifestyle wear.

This autumn, Perfect Moment brings its mountain DNA to the streets, redefining versatility with a capsule collection that seamlessly blends alpine inspiration with urban sophistication. The debut marks an important step in the Company's long-term strategy to expand its product portfolio and connect with a broader audience seeking performance-driven luxury for every moment of modern life.

Anchored in a core palette of black, white, and silver, the collection is designed for movement, function, and modern city living. From crisp weekday mornings to spontaneous weekend escapes, these pieces are set to become the new wardrobe essentials for those who live life on the move. The capsule features elevated staples, including cropped puffers that strike the perfect balance between warmth and edge, and weatherproof windbreakers that transition effortlessly from rainy commutes to après-ski moments. Understated branding keeps the aesthetic clean, yet distinctly Perfect Moment.

"Luxury is at the heart of everything we create it's in our DNA," said Jane Gottschalk, President and Principal Executive Officer of Perfect Moment. "With this new capsule, we're redefining what luxury performance wear looks like beyond the slopes. This launch represents our continued transformation into a global lifestyle retail brand one that brings our signature precision, design and spirit of movement to every environment."

Vittorio Giacomelli, Chief Product Officer of Perfect Moment, added: "The City Outwear Capsule is an example of how we're broadening our reach and relevance moving from niche skiwear to full-spectrum lifestyle. As we continue to scale globally, each new category represents both creative innovation and commercial opportunity."

Designed to layer and adapt, each piece carries a minimalist sensibility with refined details, offering effortless outerwear for every occasion. From slope to street, this debut city capsule brings Perfect Moment's signature style and performance heritage to new urban peaks.

Your perfect outerwear moment starts here.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in Chamonix, France, Perfect Moment is a luxury outerwear and activewear brand that merges alpine heritage with fashion-forward performance. Known for its technical excellence, bold design, and versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from slopes to city, the brand is worn by athletes, tastemakers, and celebrities worldwide. Perfect Moment is traded on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PMNT. Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

