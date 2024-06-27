

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa, Inc. (V) announced Thursday a new collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) that will provide Canadian consumers with more choice at checkout. When shopping online on Amazon.ca or on the Amazon app, eligible RBC and Scotiabank credit cardholders will now have the option to select Installments enabled by Visa as their method of payment for qualifying purchases.



This convenient payment option is now available and enables eligible consumers to convert their purchases into smaller, fixed payments made over a defined period.



The installments enabled by Visa provide issuers, processors, and merchants with a better payment option to meet customers where they are. Together, Visa and Amazon are working to bring this payment option to more consumers around the world.



