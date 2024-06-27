

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) is up over 43% at $5.13. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL) is up over 32% at $5.00. GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) is up over 23% at $2.48. Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is up over 20% at $7.41. Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is up over 14% at $10.50. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) is up over 12% at $2.45. Aterian, Inc. (ATER) is up over 10% at $2.30. Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) is up over 9% at $8.11. Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) is up over 8% at $4.11. BlackBerry Limited (BB) is up over 7% at $2.38. Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) is up over 7% at $2.17. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) is up over 6% at $2.15. GRI Bio, Inc. (GRI) is up over 6% at $1.95.



In the Red



Immutep Limited (IMMP) is down over 26% at $2.03. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) is down over 26% at $1.19. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is down over 19% at $7.01. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is down over 15% at $19.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is down over 15% at $13.25. Griid Infrastructure Inc. (GRDI) is down over 12% at $2.04. International Paper Company (IP) is down over 11% at $41.20. Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is down over 10% at $6.21. VSee Health, Inc. (VSEE) is down over 9% at $9.75. Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (OPTX) is down over 9% at $3.48. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) is down over 8% at $22.00. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is down over 8% at $16.50.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

