Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), a pioneer in music promotional delivery services, is thrilled to announce the launch of the airplay tracking service, MTR in the United States. MTR now provides our clients with airplay information for individual songs radio stations across the United States, setting a new standard for accessibility and affordability in the industry.

Following a successful beta launch in Canada, MTR is introducing its platform to the US market. Initially, MTR will cater to customers who want to monitor the airplay of a song or a small group of songs across a comprehensive array of US radio stations. This includes everything from major stations in the country's largest urban centers to smaller, rural community stations.

"Our initial entry into the market is tailored to smaller unserved customers in the United States, we are very optimistic about our long term growth as we build enterprise solutions and expand globally," said Fred Vandenberg, CEO of Play MPE. "MTR® can provide less expensive access to a wider range of stations than currently available, with data that is in real time."

Traditional sources of airplay tracking information have long been associated with exclusionary cost levels and limited coverage, leaving many artists and music professionals without the critical insights needed to navigate today's competitive landscape. Recognizing this gap, Play MPE® set out to meet this unserved market with MTR, delivering comprehensive tracking solutions at a fraction of the price.

"This is an extremely exciting time for Play MPE. We identified an underserved market that is growing and adapting to new ways of promoting music. To address this, we began to reimagine the future by developing a prototype that we launched last year," said Rocio Fernandez, Director of Product Development at Play MPE®. "With MTR, we're breaking down barriers and increasing access to crucial airplay data, enabling our clients to make informed marketing decisions and maximize their impact in the market."

Key features and benefits of MTR include:

Comprehensive Coverage: MTR provides tracking data from a wide network of radio stations, offering insights into the performance of individual songs across diverse markets and demographics.

MTR provides tracking data from a wide network of radio stations, offering insights into the performance of individual songs across diverse markets and demographics. Affordable Pricing: Unlike traditional providers, MTR offers competitive pricing plans that make it accessible to artists and professionals of all levels, without compromising on quality or accuracy.

Unlike traditional providers, MTR offers competitive pricing plans that make it accessible to artists and professionals of all levels, without compromising on quality or accuracy. Real-Time Reporting: With MTR's intuitive platform, users can access real-time data and analytics, empowering them to adapt their strategies and optimize their campaigns on the fly.

With MTR's intuitive platform, users can access real-time data and analytics, empowering them to adapt their strategies and optimize their campaigns on the fly. Innovation: With scalable global real-time coverage at cost effective prices, MTR is poised to provide the industry with a new era of global data and efficiency in airplay tracking services.

For more information about MTR visit Play MPE® at www.plaympe.com/track.

About Play MPE®: Play MPE® is the world's leading provider of music promotional delivery services, dedicated to empowering artists and industry professionals with innovative solutions for success in the digital age. With a passion for creativity and a commitment to excellence, Play MPE® is shaping the future of the music industry, one breakthrough at a time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214582

SOURCE: Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.