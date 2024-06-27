

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) announced on Thursday that it was chosen by Fuji Film Diosynth Biotechnologies to assist in the $1.2 billion expansion of an end-to-end, large-scale cell culture contract manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina.



Jacobs will be responsible for providing engineering, procurement, and construction management services for the manufacturing site.



The expansion will utilize the existing engineering and facility designs, adding 8 x 20k liter cell culture bioreactors and around 400k square feet of manufacturing space by 2028. This will be in addition to the originally planned 8 x 20k liter for bulk drug substance as part of the initial investment.



Diosynth COO Kenneth Bilenberg stated that, upon completion, the site is set to become one of the largest end-to-end cell culture contract manufacturing facilities in North America, and will cater to global biopharmaceutical customers by offering drug substance manufacturing, automated fill-finish, and assembly, as well as packaging and labeling services



The first phase of construction is scheduled for completion in 2025.



