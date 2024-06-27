Anzeige
Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco's Chief Social Impact Officer, Brian Tippens, Discusses Cisco's Mission of Social Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / I'm excited to share my latest conversation on the Tech Talks Daily Podcast with Neil C. Hughes! We explored how social impact at Cisco leverages technology, teams, resources, and our extensive ecosystem to further our mission to power an inclusive future for all. We also discussed the immense value in social impact initiatives and how they drive positive change and benefit businesses. Share your thoughts and join the conversation!

https://techblogwriter.libsyn.com/2929-how-cisco-is-empowering-one-billion-lives-through-technology-and-social-innovation

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cisco Systems Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cisco Systems Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cisco-systems-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

