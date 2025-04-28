SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Networking and security firm Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and AI platform ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) announced Monday a deepened partnership to enable customers to adopt and scale AI securely and efficiently.The combination of Cisco's infrastructure and security platforms and ServiceNow's AI-driven platform and security solutions will unlock mutual customers' ability to secure and scale their use of AI while decreasing risk and complexity.The first such integration will bring together Cisco's AI Defense capabilities with ServiceNow SecOps to enable customers to streamline how they protect and govern AI applications.Cisco and ServiceNow together plan to provide platform-based approaches to not only solve the challenges presented by AI, but empower businesses to confidently move even faster.Initial field trials are beginning soon, and mutual customers of Cisco and ServiceNow can expect to be able to take advantage of this integration in the second half of calendar year 2025. Additional integrations of Cisco and ServiceNow capabilities are planned for later in 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX