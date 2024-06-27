Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - EV Minerals Corporation (CSE: EVM) (FSE: RLC) (the "Company" or "EV Minerals") today announces its strategic entry into the copper exploration sector. This move is aligned with the Company's focus on exploring for metals that supply the growing shift towards renewable energy and electric vehicles.

President and CEO, Nicholas Konkin Stated, "We see strong fundamentals around the growing demand for copper through the ongoing development of technologies, renewable energy, and electric vehicles. The recent increase in the copper price is only the beginning. Stay tuned, as we have assembled a committee of technical board members and advisors to review properties of interest and will update the market soon on developments."

EV Minerals' initial focus will be on high-potential regions within the Americas known for their copper deposits. The Company plans to leverage its expertise in mineral exploration and its innovative approach to identify and develop new copper resources.

"By focusing on regions with favorable geological conditions, we are positioning EV Minerals to make significant contributions to the copper supply chain," added Konkin. "Our team is committed to advancing sustainable exploration practices and delivering value to our shareholders."

About EV Minerals Corporation

EV Minerals Corporation is a Canadian exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development. The current focus is the EV Nickel Project, host of the nickel-copper-cobalt McNickel deposit. The Project is comprised of 32 mineral claims covering approximately 1,792 hectares located in the Saguenay area, the Province of Quebec. This deposit is reputed containing a historical resource of 5.585 million tonnes with grades of 0.21% Ni, 0.11% Cu and 0.03% Co (NI 43-101 non-compliant resource), which is to be re-evaluated with the consideration of using either bioleaching or acid leaching and electrowinning for nickel, cobalt and copper recovery.

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Konkin

President and CEO, Director

nick@evmineralscorp.ca

416-642-1807 Ext 305

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

