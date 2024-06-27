

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) Thursday announced the acquisition of Celsius Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company pioneering new therapies for patients with inflammatory disease, for $250 million in cash.



Celsius' lead investigational asset is CEL383, a potential first-in-class anti-TREM1 antibody that has completed a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of IBD.



TREM1 has been identified as a key disease driver gene in IBD, where it is expressed on inflammatory monocytes and neutrophils. In these cell types and others, TREM1 is upstream of multiple known inflammatory pathways and acts as an amplifier of inflammation.



'Given the potential relevance of TREM1 as a key driver of inflammation and pathology in IBD and other conditions, we are eager to advance the development of CEL383 with a goal of helping more patients with IBD achieve remission,' said Kori Wallace, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, global head of immunology clinical development, AbbVie.



'AbbVie shares our excitement about the potential of TREM1 inhibition for patients with inflammatory disease,' said Tariq Kassum, M.D., chief executive officer, Celsius. 'I'd like to thank the Celsius team for their relentless efforts in the discovery of CEL383. We look forward to the further development of this promising program, which we hope will offer a new approach to the treatment of IBD.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken