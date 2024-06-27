Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KBZ1 | ISIN: SE0003491562 | Ticker-Symbol: 16E
Frankfurt
26.06.24
09:52 Uhr
0,031 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPISURF MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPISURF MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2024 17:22 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Episurf Medical AB TO 13

At the request of Episurf Medical AB , Episurf Medical AB equity rights will be
traded on First North Growth Market as from June 28, 2024. 



Security name: Episurf Medical AB TO 13
----------------------------------------
Short name:   EPIS TO 13 B      
----------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022060927      
----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  341892         
----------------------------------------

Terms:   Issue price, SEK 0.24 per share. One (1) option rights gives the  
       right to subscribe for One (1) new B-share in Episurf Medical AB  
       (publ).                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti February 10, 2025-February 24, 2025                 
on period:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    February 20, 2025                          
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.