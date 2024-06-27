Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Episurf Medical AB TO 13

At the request of Episurf Medical AB , Episurf Medical AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from June 28, 2024. Security name: Episurf Medical AB TO 13 ---------------------------------------- Short name: EPIS TO 13 B ---------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022060927 ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 341892 ---------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 0.24 per share. One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for One (1) new B-share in Episurf Medical AB (publ). -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti February 10, 2025-February 24, 2025 on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last February 20, 2025 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB