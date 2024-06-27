PulluP Entertainment: Financial calendar 2024/25

DJ FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: Financial calendar 2024/25

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: Financial calendar 2024/25 27-Jun-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, 27 June 2024, 5.45pm Financial calendar 2024/25 PARIS, FRANCE - 27 June 2024 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL), a collective of internationally recognised talents in the publishing and creation of original video game content, announces its financial calendar indicating the dates for the disclosure of the economic-financial results 2024/25 (ending March 31): -- Thursday, July 18, 2024: Q1 2024/25 Revenue -- Thursday, September 26, 2024: Combined General Meeting -- Wednesday, October 16, 2024: Q2 2024/25 Revenue -- Thursday, October 17, 2024: PULLUP Entertainment Investor Day -- Thursday, December 12, 2024: H1 2024/25 Results -- Thursday, January 16, 2025: Q3 2024/25 Revenue -- Thursday, April 17, 2025: FY 2024/25 Revenue -- Thursday, June 19, 2025: FY 2024/25 Annual Results All dates are after stock market closing time, at 5.45 pm (CET - Paris) About PULLUP Entertainment With over 600 employees based mainly in Europe, the PULLUP Entertainment group is organized around three complementary business units: 1. FOCUS Entertainment Publishing, one of the world's leading AA video game publishers, renowned for its premium production services, marketing, and communications support tailored to each project and audience. The company publishes international hits such as the A Plague Tale franchise, SnowRunner and the eagerly-awaited Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This entity is managed by John Bert, Deputy Chief Executive Officer. 2. DOTEMU, leading publisher and developer in the thriving independent games scene, specializes in the production of licensed games such as the million-sellers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and Street of Rage 4. As part of the Group's new organization, DOTEMU is the entity responsible for publishing all PULLUP Entertainment's independent games. Cyrille Imbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DOTEMU, continues his duties while managing these new activities as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Publishing Independent Games. 3. The PULLUP studios division headed by Ahmed Boukhelifa encompasses the Group's seven creative studios. Alongside these three entities dedicated to games publishing and development, SCRIPTEAM completes the Group's expertise since December 2023: specialized in audiovisual production, SCRIPTEAM's main purpose is to adapt PULLUP Entertainment's video game licenses into series or feature films. All financial information pertaining to PULLUP Entertainment can be found at www.pullupent.com Contacts Press Relations Investor Relations Clémence Bigeon Laure d'Hauteville Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com Email: IR@pullupent.com Michael Scholze Mathilde Guillemot Tel.: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14 Tel.: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35 Email: michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com Email: mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com

