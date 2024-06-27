Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
WKN: A14NXK | ISIN: FR0012419307 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HF
Frankfurt
27.06.24
09:59 Uhr
9,390 Euro
-0,100
-1,05 %
27.06.2024 18:16 Uhr
PulluP Entertainment: Financial calendar 2024/25

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT 
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: Financial calendar 2024/25 
27-Jun-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Paris, 27 June 2024, 5.45pm 
 
Financial calendar 2024/25 
 
 
PARIS, FRANCE - 27 June 2024 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL), a collective of internationally recognised 
talents in the publishing and creation of original video game content, announces its financial calendar indicating the 
dates for the disclosure of the economic-financial results 2024/25 (ending March 31): 
 
   -- Thursday, July 18, 2024: Q1 2024/25 Revenue 
   -- Thursday, September 26, 2024: Combined General Meeting 
   -- Wednesday, October 16, 2024: Q2 2024/25 Revenue 
   -- Thursday, October 17, 2024: PULLUP Entertainment Investor Day 
   -- Thursday, December 12, 2024: H1 2024/25 Results 
   -- Thursday, January 16, 2025: Q3 2024/25 Revenue 
   -- Thursday, April 17, 2025: FY 2024/25 Revenue 
   -- Thursday, June 19, 2025: FY 2024/25 Annual Results 
All dates are after stock market closing time, at 5.45 pm (CET - Paris) 
 
 
 
About PULLUP Entertainment 
With over 600 employees based mainly in Europe, the PULLUP Entertainment group is organized around three complementary 
business units: 
 1. FOCUS Entertainment Publishing, one of the world's leading AA video game publishers, renowned for its 
  premium production services, marketing, and communications support tailored to each project and audience. The 
  company publishes international hits such as the A Plague Tale franchise, SnowRunner and the eagerly-awaited 
  Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This entity is managed by John Bert, Deputy Chief Executive Officer. 
 2. DOTEMU, leading publisher and developer in the thriving independent games scene, specializes in the 
  production of licensed games such as the million-sellers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and 
  Street of Rage 4. As part of the Group's new organization, DOTEMU is the entity responsible for publishing all 
  PULLUP Entertainment's independent games. Cyrille Imbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DOTEMU, continues 
  his duties while managing these new activities as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Publishing 
  Independent Games. 
 3. The PULLUP studios division headed by Ahmed Boukhelifa encompasses the Group's seven creative studios. 
 
Alongside these three entities dedicated to games publishing and development, SCRIPTEAM completes the Group's expertise 
since December 2023: specialized in audiovisual production, SCRIPTEAM's main purpose is to adapt PULLUP Entertainment's 
video game licenses into series or feature films. 
 
All financial information pertaining to PULLUP Entertainment can be found at www.pullupent.com 
 
 
Contacts                    Press Relations 
Investor Relations 
                        Clémence Bigeon 
Laure d'Hauteville 
                        Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
                        Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com 
Email: IR@pullupent.com 
 
 
                        Michael Scholze 
Mathilde Guillemot 
                        Tel.: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14 
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35 
                        Email: michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
Email: mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PULLUP Entertainement_Financial Calendar 24-25_EN 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT 
         11 rue de Cambrai, bâtiment 28, Le beauvaisis, Parc Pont de Flandre 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
Internet:    www.focus-entmt.com 
ISIN:      FR0012419307 
Euronext Ticker: ALFOC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1935057 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1935057 27-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935057&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
