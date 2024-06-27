Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
WKN: A0D9FT | ISIN: DK0010311471 | Ticker-Symbol: TM2
Tradegate
26.06.24
13:20 Uhr
49,880 Euro
+0,540
+1,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2024 12:18 Uhr
Sydbank A/S to acquire Coop Bank A/S - terms of acquisition have been met

Company Announcement No 26/2024

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S to acquire Coop Bank A/S - terms of acquisition have been met

We refer to Sydbank's Company Announcement No 18 dated 21 May 2024 and can inform you that the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority have approved the acquisition by Sydbank A/S of Coop Bank A/S.

It is expected that the transaction will be implemented as soon as possible and no later than by the end of July 2024.

Yours sincerely

Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
