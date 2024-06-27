

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that 39 states across the United States are currently experiencing a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases this summer.



This surge is primarily attributed to the rapid transmission of new variants of the virus. These variants are categorized as subtypes of the omicron variant, with the KP.3 lineage being the most prevalent, constituting approximately 33.1% of cases nationwide, followed by KP.2 at 20.8% and LB.1 at 17.5%.



The duration of this summer wave of COVID-19 remains uncertain, with medical experts cautioning that it could persist for a considerable period. Dr. William Schaffner, an expert in infectious diseases, forecasts a continued rise in cases throughout August, followed by a decline, only to rise again as colder weather sets in.



Notably, emergency department visits related to COVID-19 have surged by nearly 15% in comparison to the previous week, while virus-related hospitalizations have increased by 25% since late May. Furthermore, there has been a notable spike of almost 17% in deaths from the virus in the most recent week.



Dr. Thomas Russo emphasizes that population immunity has waned over time, underscoring the critical role of booster shots in mitigating infections. As the weather leads people to spend more time indoors with air conditioning, the risk of infection amplifies due to indoor activities. To minimize the risk of infection, it is imperative to adhere to preventative measures such as wearing masks, practicing frequent hand washing, and following quarantine protocols, particularly when traveling or utilizing public transportation.



Health officials recommend those infected with the coronavirus to isolate for a minimum of five days, continue to observe safety measures, and consider treatment, particularly for high-risk individuals. The Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) has reported that the current variants respond favorably to Paxlovid treatment.



