

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study has revealed concerning findings about Bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical found in plastic bottles and food packaging. The study, which was published in the journal Diabetes, indicates that BPA may heighten the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes.



This conclusion is based on the discovery that BPA can diminish the body's sensitivity to insulin, the crucial hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels.



Previous research had hinted at the potential for BPA to disrupt human hormones, but this recent study directly establishes a connection between BPA exposure and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes in adults. These findings were presented at the 2024 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association by researchers from California Polytechnic State University.



The study involved 40 healthy adults who were given either a placebo or approximately 50 micrograms of BPA per kilogram of body weight daily, a dosage deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Shockingly, after just four days, those who received BPA exhibited reduced insulin responsiveness, while no changes were observed in the placebo group.



These troubling results have prompted the researchers to call for a re-evaluation of the current EPA-approved safe level of BPA. They also suggested that healthcare professionals may need to re-evaluate their guidance to patients in light of these findings. Moreover, recent studies have drawn attention to the potential health risks posed by microplastics, which are tiny particles capable of entering human cells. They have been found in various parts of the body, including the lungs and reproductive organs.



In light of these findings, the researchers recommended steering clear of potential sources of BPA by choosing alternatives such as stainless steel or glass bottles and BPA-free containers. This cautious approach may help mitigate the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.



