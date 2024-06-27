

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, the Douglas County Health Department has issued a warning about a significant increase in cases of sexually transmitted infections, particularly syphilis.



Dr. Leah Casanave announced that instances of syphilis have surged to the highest levels ever recorded. Data from 2022 shows a staggering 110% rise in infectious cases since 2014.



Casanave emphasized the importance of regular screenings, especially for pregnant women, as untreated syphilis during pregnancy can lead to severe complications such as miscarriage, preterm birth, stillbirth, or neonatal death. Dr. Ann Berry-Anderson from the Nebraska Medical Center also highlighted the potential consequences for infants, including jaundice, blistering rashes, enlarged liver or spleen, and long-term neurological problems.



To identify potential symptoms of syphilis, individuals should be vigilant for signs like white sores in the mouth, red rashes on the body, and flu-like symptoms. It is crucial to use protection during sexual activity to reduce the risk of syphilis transmission, as this disease can cause serious harm to vital organs and pose significant risks to both adults and infants.



The key message from health experts is the importance of early detection and treatment to prevent long-term health complications associated with syphilis.



