Pioneering Sustainability: CNH Australia's Solar Journey

World class equipment, technology and services company, CNH, achieved a significant milestone in Australia by completing the installation of solar panels on Its St. Mary's site.

This impressive system consists of 1,412 panels, collectively generating a peak power output of 600.1 kilowatts (KWp). These panels supply over half of the energy needs for the site, which houses the ANZ headquarters along with its national distribution centre in New South Wales.

This marks the second solar panel project CNH has implemented in Australia. Back in 2022, the K Line Plant installed solar panels on its roof, producing 178,136 kilowatt-hours (KWh) of solar energy annually. This sustainable energy source powers the manufacturing of world-class Australian-made farming equipment.

The Australian sites play an important role in CNH's global commitment. Alongside nine other plants worldwide equipped with solar panels, they contribute significantly to the company's ambitious goal: achieving 90% of total electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2030.

CNH keep breaking new ground, forging a path towards a more sustainable future-one solar panel at a time.

The solar panels installed on the roof of CNH's St Mary's site in New South Wales, Australia.

