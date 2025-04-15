New Holland Construction Celebrates 75 Years in Brazil With Investment in Innovation and Customer Experience

New Holland Construction, CNH's construction equipment brand, celebrates 75 years of operation in Brazil.

Present in all states, with a network of dealerships structured to serve customers with excellence, the brand celebrates more than seven decades contributing to the development and progress of the region.

The brand is now established in Minas Gerais, where its factory is located, in Contagem and the Customer Experience Center, in Sarzedo, recently inaugurated with an investment of R$12 million.

"The CEC is a space that offers product and service demonstrations, performs engineering tests and the technical and commercial training of our dealer network, elevating the customer experience and further reinforcing the proximity to the brand," says Pedro Silva, leader of New Holland Construction for Latin America.

Sustainability and excellence

Like all CNH plants in Brazil, the Contagem plant is zero landfill, correctly disposing of 100% of the waste, seeking environmentally appropriate solutions for each type.

Solid waste from industrial activity includes wood, plastic, cardboard, organic material and oil.. The wood is sent for biomass production; the solvent used in the paint is recycled and reused internally; organic waste is composted; the technological effluent passes through an Effluent Treatment Station for reuse in discharges, cleaning the factory floor or testing on machines.

This result is achieved thanks to the separation, packaging and transportation of materials, done internally by a team responsible for waste management.

New Holland Construction's Parts Distribution Center in Sorocaba (SP) also achieved the Zero Landfill goal.

The building, inaugurated in 2010, has 66 thousand m² and was built within the modern concepts of Green Building, which identify the construction and the enterprise as environmentally responsible. All the material used in the construction had its origin certified to ensure that the work did not use predatory elements to nature. For this reason, the Distribution Center received the Green Building certification from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) - one of the most prestigious certifying entities in the world.

New Holland Construction's DC was the first in the sector in South America to receive LEED Gold certification, the most important international environmental seal for sustainable buildings.

