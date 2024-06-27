

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 132,000 Baseus wireless charging power banks were recalled due to fire risk as the lithium-ion battery in the power banks can overheat.



The recall involves Baseus power banks with model numbers PPCXM06 and PPCXW06. Both PPCXM06 and PPCXW06 were offered in white, black, light blue, and light pink colors. Both models have a magnetic side that attaches to mobile phones with magnetic charging functionality.



The company said that it received 171 reports of incidents, including 132 reports of bulging or swelling batteries and 39 reports of fires, resulting in 13 burn injuries and about $20,000 in property damage.



The power banks were sold online at Amazon.com, AliExpress.com and Baseus.com from April 2022 through April 2024 for between $18 and $55.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled power bank models, and contact Baseus for a full refund with proof of purchase, or a $36 cash refund without proof of purchase.



Consumers will need to submit a photo of the recalled power bank showing the model number to the firm's recall registration page. Consumers without an order number will need to submit a photo of the power bank with their name and the date written in permanent marker.



