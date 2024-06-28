

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 0.6058 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-week low of 1.7654 against the euro, from early highs of 0.6087 and 1.7597, respectively.



Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 97.52 and 1.0938 from early highs of 97.87 and 1.0916, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 1.79 against the euro, 94.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the aussie.



