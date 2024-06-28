Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm... Warum Sie genau jetzt zugreifen sollten?!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C802 | ISIN: SE0017105620 | Ticker-Symbol: H3Q
Tradegate
27.06.24
16:22 Uhr
4,730 Euro
-0,020
-0,42 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOBII DYNAVOX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOBII DYNAVOX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7104,73511:50
4,7104,73011:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.06.2024 10:04 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tobii Dynavox AB: Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) has changed its company name to Dynavox Group AB (publ)

The Swedish legal entity Tobii Dynavox AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has changed its company name to Dynavox Group AB (publ). The share will be traded under the new ticker DYVOX.

In accordance with the resolution of the annual general meeting, the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) registered the new company name on June 27, 2024. As of Monday, July 1, 2024, the share will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the new company name and in connection with this, the ticker will also be changed to DYVOX. The company will also change the address of its Investor Relations website to dynavoxgroup.com.

As previously communicated, the name change aims to clarify for the investor community and for new talent in Sweden that the company is separate from Tobii AB. The two companies, Tobii Dynavox AB and Tobii AB, were legally separated in a listing process in December 2021. The name change only concerns the group's parent company. The group's customer facing activities will remain unchanged under the current commercial brands, including "Tobii Dynavox" (communication aids), "Acapela group" (synthetic voice solutions) and "Rehadapt" (mounting solutions).

For further information, please contact:

Linda Tybring, CFO, Dynavox Group, phone: +46 (0)706 81 49 80, email: linda.tybring@dynavoxgroup.com

About Dynavox Group

Dynavox Group AB (publ) is the parent company for Tobii Dynavox, the global leader in assistive communication. Headquartered in Stockholm, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (DYVOX), Dynavox Group, together with its brands has over 700 employees and serves customers in 65+ countries. Tobii Dynavox's custom designed solutions enable people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, ALS, autism and spinal cord injury to communicate with a voice of their own, develop literacy skills and live more independently. To date, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have benefited from our integrated solutions, which include hardware, software, clinically developed language systems, mounting solutions, training, and dedicated support. We offer extensive funding expertise to facilitate funding for as many people as possible. As voice and motor impairments are common among our users, our solutions are accessed via alternative methods, such as eye gaze or touch screen. Using AI-based speech synthesis, we offer users a personalized voice identity in over 30 languages, for children and adults. For more information, please visit the Dynavox Group website: www.dynavoxgroup.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.