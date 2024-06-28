Anzeige
Freitag, 28.06.2024
WKN: A0B583 | ISIN: LT0000104267
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months of FY 2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 28 June 2024

The revenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries ("the Group") stood at 71 812 thousand EUR during September of 2023 - May of 2024, while during the same period of FY2023 revenue was 71 546 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2023 - May of 2024 was 7 902 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 12 914 thousand EUR. Net loss of the Group during September of 2022 - May of 2023 was 345 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 700 thousand EUR.

The revenue of the Group stood at 18 350 thousand EUR during March - May of 2024, while during the same period of FY2023 the revenue of the Group was 22 677 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during March - May of 2024 was 1 199 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 2 884 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during March - May of 2023 was 1 703 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 3 674 thousand EUR.

Additional information:
Head of Finance
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No: +370 5 2525700


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
