WKN: A0B583 | ISIN: LT0000104267 | Ticker-Symbol: UE3
31.03.25
08:06 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2025 09:00 Uhr
Vilniaus Baldai: VILNIAUS BALDAI AB interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management report for the six months of FY 2025

Finanznachrichten News

The revenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries ("the Group") stood at 52 823 thousand EUR during September of 2024 - February of 2025, while during the same period of FY2024 revenue was 53 462 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2024 - February of 2025 was 3 818 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 7 699 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2023 - February of 2024 was 6 702 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 10 030 thousand EUR.

The Group Revenue stood at 24 553 thousand EUR during December of 2024 - February of 2025, while during the same period of FY2024 revenue was 23 361 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during December of 2024 - February of 2025 was 308 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 2 588 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during December of 2023 - February of 2024 was 2 535 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 103 thousand EUR.

Additional information:
Head of Finance
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No: +370 5 2525700

