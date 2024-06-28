

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trump campaign declared victory in the first U.S. presidential debate that saw both President Joe Biden and predecessor Donald Trump unleashing personal attacks against each other.



Biden stumbled at many stages of the 90-minute debate while Trump appeared more confident though using multiple falsehoods in attacking his rival, including on issues such as Ukraine, abortion, taxes, open borders and fiscal deficit. Trump claimed that Washington provided more financial and military assistance to Ukraine than European countries put together, and that he funded historically Black colleges and universities during his rule.



With the election less than five months away, Trump made a scathing attack on the state of the U.S. economy under the Biden administration and his foreign policy record.



Despite showing some starting trouble, Biden gained steam as the debate went on.



Biden made counter-attacks targeting Trump's criminal conviction and his attempted 2020 election coup. He called Trump a 'sucker' and a 'loser.'



After repeatedly evading question on whether he will accept the 2024 election result, Trump finally said he would accept the outcome 'if it's a fair and legal and good election, absolutely.'



As Biden tried to defend his immigration policy on the southern border, it was hard to understand what he was saying, says Sarah Smith, who reported for BBC from Atlanta.



Biden failed to persuade Americans to believe that he wasn't too old, according to her.



Biden, who is the nation's oldest serving President at 81, and Trump, who turned 78 this month, sparred over the economy, immigration and the aftermath of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade during the debate.



The two presidential candidates' first face-to-face showdown of the 2024 election was organized by CNN in Atlanta Thursday night.



