

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - A new study at the 20 most populous capital cities shows that there is an overall rise in the number of days of extreme heat experienced in a year.



An analysis by the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) published on Friday shows that the world's biggest capital cities have experienced a 52 percent increase in the number of days reaching 35°C over the past three decades.



IIED looked at the 20 most populous capital cities - including Bangladesh capital Dhaka, British capital London, Egyptian capital Cairo, Philippine capital Manila, DR Congo's capital Kinshasa, Japanese capital Tokyo and French capital Paris.



These are home to more than 300 million people.



It shows an overall rise in the number of days of extreme heat, meaning millions of people are living under increasing levels of heat stress with risks to personal health and infrastructure.



According to the new study, with each decade, the number of days where the temperature hit at least 35°C has been steadily rising.



New Delhi recorded the highest number of days over 35°C out of any capital city analysed, with 4,222 days reaching that threshold. During the past decade alone, 44 percent of days in the Indian capital reached 35°C - a significantly higher percentage than the previous two decades.



Other capital cities with sharp increases in the number of hot days recorded over the past 30 years include Jakarta, Seoul, Buenos Aires and Beijing.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken