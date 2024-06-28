Yum! Brands: Bucket Hats Off to KFC Thailand for the Launch of KFC Classroom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / Yum! Brands

KFC

Bucket hats off to KFC Thailand for the launch of KFC Classroom - Thailand's first-ever flexible learning curriculum designed to boost vocational and entrepreneurial skills among school dropouts. With hands-on experience at KFC restaurants, young people can balance work and study, equipping themselves with crucial skills for the future.

It's all part of KFC Thailand's Bucket Search Program, which has reintegrated 130 school dropouts into the education system since 2023, igniting their passions and guiding them toward fulfilling careers.

Here's to building a brighter future where no potential goes untapped!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on accesswire.com