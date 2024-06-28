

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YouTube is planning to launch new premium plans.



Even though the social media site didn't disclose specific details, it said in a community post, 'We're committed to bringing members more plan options by expanding our existing offers to more regions, while also introducing new plans and exploring ways for you to share your benefits with friends in the future'.



Currently, YouTube offers three monthly premium subscription plans - Individual for $13.99, Family for $22.99, and Student for $7.99.



The premium subscribers can skip the ad, download content to view later, play videos in the background while using other apps, and stream ad-free music via the YouTube Music app.



Recently, YouTube announced five new features for premium subscribers in a separate blog post, which aims to give users control over their YouTube experience.



According to the post, premium users will be able to use AI-powered jump ahead feature, watch YouTube shorts while browsing through other apps on the device, download YouTube shorts to watch later, communicate with the site's conversational AI, and improve viewing experience with redesigned watch page.



