

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Fresno County Department of Public Health is investigating a suspected outbreak of botulism, a rare illness caused by a toxin produced by Clostridium botulinum and related bacteria.



The investigation is related to family events conducted on June 21 in Caruthers, and June 22 in Clovis, where contaminated food was consumed.



The county's public health department is working with the California Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of the suspected outbreak.



'Our local health department is working closely with area hospitals, state, and national health agencies on this outbreak. While the risk to the general population is low, we are actively tracing those who may have consumed the contaminated food to ensure they get timely monitoring and treatment,' said Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Health Officer for Fresno County.



'This is also a good reminder for everyone to maintain safe food handling practices as we prepare for upcoming Independence Day festivities,' Vohra warned as botulism generally spreads through consumption of improperly home-canned, preserved, or fermented food, or through wounds infected by bacteria.



Botulism causes symptoms like weakness, dizziness, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, and difficulty in speaking or swallowing. In severe cases, it would cause paralysis, difficulty in breathing, and even death.



The officials advised people to follow proper guidelines while preserving food. And, they should ensure that the items to be preserved should be properly cleaned.



