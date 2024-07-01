Yidu Tech's FY2024 results: existing business achieves first full-year profit on adjusted EBITDA

HONG KONG, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 27, 2024, Yidu Tech Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Yidu Tech') (2158.HK), a leader in China's AI medical industry, announced its results for the 2024 fiscal year. During the reporting period, the Company recorded revenue of RMB 807.1 million. Gross profit margin in FY2024 increased to 42.1% from 34.1% in FY2023, representing an increase of 8 percentage points, hitting a record high. Adjusted net loss narrowed from RMB 448.7 million in FY2023 to RMB158.1 million, down 64.8% year-on-year. The management of Yidu Tech said at the annual results conference the next day that excluding strategic investments in proprietary large language model, non-cash items, and non-operating items, the adjusted EBITDA for our current business has achieved profit, moving from a RMB 327 million loss to a profit of RMB 31.1 million for the first time this fiscal year.

Management added that as of market close on June 27, the Company's P/B ratio has decreased to 1.06. Not including the valuation of its domestic and international businesses, its market value is still lower than its fund reserves on hand. As such, management believes that the Company's share price is still severely undervalued. Notably, renowned sovereign fund BIA has continually increased its shareholding of Yidu Tech by 21.50% over the past two months. The management is confident in the Company's long-term growth potential and hopes to continually create innovative technologies and increase returns to its shareholders.

In FY2024, Yidu Tech focused on its core business, improving internal operating efficiency and earning quality. Among its earnings, revenue from its big data platform and solutions segment reached RMB 313.6 million, an increase of 41.4% year-on-year. Revenue from its life science solutions segment reached RMB 324.0 million, up 28.1% year-on-year and the gross margin increased by 14.6 percentage points to a historical high of 32.1%. Revenue from its health management platform and solutions segment reached RMB 169.5 million, and the gross profit margin of this segment was 58.1%, representing a year-on-year increase of 17.4 percentage points.

During the reporting period, the Company has continued the development and training of large language model in the medical vertical field based on 500 billion fine-trained Tokens, with model training for 6B, 13B, and 70B parameters completed.

