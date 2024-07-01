Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Der "13.000%-PODD-Moment" für NuGen Medical?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EVQW | ISIN: US7999261008 | Ticker-Symbol: D8Y0
Frankfurt
28.06.24
09:24 Uhr
33,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDOZ GROUP AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDOZ GROUP AG ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,40035,20007:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SANDOZ GROUP AG ADR
SANDOZ GROUP AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANDOZ GROUP AG ADR33,6000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.